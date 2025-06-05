Karnataka govt suspends Bengaluru Police Commissioner, other top officials over Chinnaswamy stadium stampede Siddaramaiah govt suspends Bengaluru police commissioner, top officials over stampede incident

Bengaluru:

A day after the Bengaluru stampede that claimed the lives of 11 people and left 33 injured, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner, other police officers in connection with the incident. The chief minister asked police to arrest representatives of RCB, DNA event management agency and the KSCA.

“Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commisioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect,” CM Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

He said under the chairmanship of Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired judge of the High Court, we have appointed a one-man commission and added that it will submit its report in 30 days.