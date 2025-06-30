Siddaramaiah dismisses reports of rift in Karnataka Congress: 'Our govt will last for 5 years like a rock' Amidst speculations about Siddaramaiah's differences with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka CM held his hand while addressing reporters in Mysuru. The Chief Minister also asserted that the Congress government will remain intact in the state.

Mysuru:

Amid swirling speculation over alleged tensions between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, the Chief Minister on Monday reaffirmed the stability of the state government, declaring that it will last its full five-year term "like a rock." In a symbolic display of unity, Siddaramaiah held Deputy CM Shivakumar's hand while speaking to reporters in Mysuru.

CM asserts government's stability

"Our government will complete five years like a rock. We are united and will continue to work together," Siddaramaiah asserted, brushing aside talks of any friction within the ruling Congress leadership in Karnataka. Addressing Congress General Secretary and state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala's upcoming visit, the Chief Minister made it clear that his role is focused on strengthening the party's organisational structure. "He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job,” he stated, signalling alignment between the party’s leadership and its broader goals.

CM dismisses Dussehra speculation

Responding to a comment made by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, who had claimed that the Chief Minister would not be inaugurating this year's Dussehra festival, Siddaramaiah dismissed the notion and said that the government will remain intact. "What do you think, will I inaugurate Dussehra. DK Shivakumar and I are together, and this government will remain intact for five years like a rock. BJP is known for lies; that's what they do. Sriramulu lost elections and made statements. We are intact and we don't care for any comments from them," he said.

What did Kharge say on the matter?

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday made it clear that any decision regarding the post of Chief Minister lies solely with the party high command. Addressing the media, Kharge emphasised that no one outside the top leadership has insight into the high command's internal deliberations. "It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily," he stated.

Surjewala's visit amidst party buzz

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala is visiting Karnataka on Monday to speak to the party legislators, amidst state minister KN Rajanna's statement hinting at a possible organisational reshuffle in the state. While addressing the issue, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that he was unaware of the reason behind Randeep Surjewala's visit and mentioned that he may discuss the party organisation ahead of the upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections.

Parameshwara stressed that the intervention in the state party affairs is the "job" of the Congress party high command, and it is normal that they speak to leaders if minor differences between leaders arise."I don't know for what purpose Surjewala has been called. He might speak about party organisation. Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections are coming up, so he might discuss that. Sometimes the high command intervenes -- that's their job. It's natural for the high command to speak when minor differences arise", G Parameshwara told reporters. The Karnataka Home Minister said that he has sought time from Randeep Surjewala and stated that the purpose of his meeting is "personal".

