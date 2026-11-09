Shivakumar's VIP darshan at Hasanamba temple triggers row, devotees hurl slippers at TV screen | VIDEO

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's visit to the famous Hasanamba temple in the Hassan district sparked an outrage among devotees, with many throwing slippers and footwears at the television screen that was displaying his visuals.

The incident happened on Sunday when Shivakumar visited the temple to seek blessings for Diwali. He was accompanied by wife Usha Shivakumar.

As the Chief Minister and his wife arrived at the temple, the temple administration temporarily suspended the general darshan for devotees, forcing them to wait in queues for hours. As the devotees kept waiting in queues, they started expressing their anger and raised slogans against Shivakumar.

Devotees throw slippers, footwears at TV screen

In fit of rage, many devotees started throwing their slippers and footwears at the LED screen that was displaying Shivakumar performing the rituals inside the temple's sanctum. The devotees questioned why they were forced to wait and suffer because of the Chief Minister's visit.

Many also questioned the VIP darshan. Several videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the devotees expressing their anger and throwing their footwears on the TV screen.

BJP targets Congress, Shivakumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the Congress over the incident and said that the grand old party has failed Karnataka.

"This is what happened just by seeing him on the screen... Imagine what would happen if they encountered him in person!" BJP's Karnataka unit said, while posting the video on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter).

In another post, the saffron party also questioned Congress after the state government favoured increasing the price of Nandini milk by Rs 8 per litre. The rates of Nandini milk, curd, ghee, butter, paneer, and Trupti milk were increased this month, which has drawn an ire from the BJP.

"True! Our Nandini is our pride! But Congress, you've raised the prices of milk, curd, ghee, etc. so much that ordinary people find it hard to buy them. Making our beloved Nandini unaffordable for ordinary people is your achievement!" the BJP said, while quoting a Congress' X post.

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