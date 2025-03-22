Several Bengaluru-bound flights diverted to Chennai due to adverse weather | Air India, Indigo issue advisory Air India and Indigo posted on the situation and said that they are monitoring the weather closely. Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Saturday impacting transportation.

Several Bengaluru-bound flights have been diverted to Chennai due to adverse weather conditions in the Karnataka capital, airport officials said. Indian airlines, Air India and Indigo posted on the situation and said that they are monitoring the weather closely. Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Saturday impacting transportation.

In its travel advisory, Indigo said that unfavourable weather conditions have impacted flight operations in Bengaluru. “We understand this may further impact your travel plans, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. We encourage you to keep a tab on your flight status for real time updates. Should there be a need to adjust your travel plans, you can explore flexible rebooking options or claim a refund conveniently via our website,” the budget-airline posted on X.

It further added that their teams are closely monitoring the weather, and remain committed to resuming smooth and timely operations as soon as conditions improve.

Air India issues travel advisory

Air India in a travel advisory asked passengers to check their flight status in their official website and said, “Due to adverse weather conditions in Bengaluru, flight operations are currently impacted, resulting in air traffic congestion. We advise all our passengers to check their flight status here- http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before proceeding to the airport."