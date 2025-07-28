'Scared and Traumatised': 3 Bengaluru women followed by 3 men, chilling video sparks outrage The clip which has now gained widespread views, was posted by Instagram user @suha_hana88 with the caption, “3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls.”

Bengaluru:

Yet another incident has surfaced raising alarms about women’s safety in public spaces. A spine-chilling video shared on Instagram by three women in Bengaluru shows them alleging that they were being followed and chased by three unidentified men near Bengaluru’s popular spot Rameshwaram cafe in JP Nagar.

The clip which has now gained widespread views, was posted by Instagram user @suha_hana88 with the caption, “3 creepy men, 3 traumatised girls.” In the footage, one of the women narrates their frightening experience as the camera captures the road behind them.

“They are following us now. Early in the morning, we went to Rameshwaram Cafe. While walking in JP Nagar, we noticed a few men trailing us. They followed us on foot, then stopped their car in front of us just as our Rapido arrived. As soon as we got on, they started chasing us again. We tried speaking to an auto driver nearby, but he ignored us completely. We finally managed to lose them in traffic,” she can be heard narrating in the video.

How did the internet react to the incident?

The women expressed the incident left them “scared and traumatised,” and urged others to stay vigilant. Their account has sparked widespread concern online, with many users encouraging them to file a police complaint.

Several comments highlighted the absence of bystander intervention, especially pointing out the indifference of the auto driver who allegedly refused to help.

“This is so true... it gives chills when they start following,” one user wrote.

Another user advised, “Girls in such situations when it’s day time try to stay in a populated area, take a circular path to see if they are still following. And don’t go straight to ur home. You would not want them to know where u live. If you see them still following then go straight to the police station. You may or may not inform the nearest police but in most of the cases you stopping at the police station will get rid of them. I am glad that all of you are safe now. Take care and be alert.”

“Girl, please don't hesitate to disclose their vehicle registration number,” urged a third user.

The incident has once again underscored the pressing need for safer public spaces, quicker emergency responses, and greater awareness about supporting women in distress.