Russian woman, two children found living in remote Karnataka cave for days, rescued A Russian woman and her two daughters were rescued from a remote cave in the Ramatirtha hills of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, where they had been living in seclusion for nearly two weeks. Discovered by police during a routine patrol, Mohi had set up a makeshift home inside the cave.

Mangaluru:

A 40-year-old Russian woman and her two young children were rescued from a remote cave in the Ramatirtha hills of Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada district, where they had reportedly been living in isolation for nearly two weeks. Identified as Mohi, the woman was found with her daughters, six-year-old Preya, and four-year-old Ama, inside a natural cave surrounded by dense forests and steep slopes. The family had created a makeshift dwelling near a Rudra idol, where Mohi is said to have spent her days in prayer and meditation, seeking spiritual peace.

Their presence came to light after a police patrol team noticed clothes hanging out to dry near the cave during a routine inspection following a recent landslide. On reaching the spot, officers were surprised to find the woman and her children living in austere conditions. Their means of sustenance during this period remain unclear.

Police officials said Mohi had entered India on a business visa, which expired in 2017. It is still not known how long she has been in the country, but authorities believe she may have travelled to the region from Goa. Drawn by her interest in Hindu philosophy and Indian spiritual traditions, Mohi is said to have been particularly attracted to the nearby temple town of Gokarna.

Following her rescue, the local police arranged for Mohi and her children to be temporarily housed at an ashram run by a sadhvi. Officials have initiated the deportation process in coordination with immigration authorities.