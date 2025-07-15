Russian woman living with children in Gokarna cave says ‘we were not dying’, defends natural lifestyle | Video A Russian woman, Nina Kutina, who was rescued along with her two daughters from a cave near Gokarna in Karnataka, has defended her choice to live in the wild, stating that her children were healthy, well-fed, and engaged in creative learning. Kutina also denied overstaying her visa since 2017.

Russian national Nina Kutina, who was recently rescued along with her two daughters from a cave near Gokarna in Karnataka, has defended her decision to live in the wild and rejected claims that her children were in danger or neglected. The Gokarna Police rescued Kutina and her children and later processed them by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru. The family has since been relocated to a rescue centre in Tumakuru.

'We were living naturally, not dying'

Speaking after the incident, Kutina criticised media reports about their condition and maintained that her daughters were healthy, happy, and well cared for during their time in the cave. “You already give a lot of lying information,” she said. “We have big experience living in nature, in the jungle. We were not dying, and I did not bring my daughters to die in the jungle. They were happy, they swam in waterfalls, had a good place to sleep, we did art, made clay models, painted, and ate well. I cooked with gas—very good and tasty food.”

She dismissed suggestions that her children lacked basic needs. “They had everything: good clothes, good sleep, art lessons, and reading and writing lessons. They were never hungry; everything you heard is not true,” she said.

Claims of good health, safe environment

Kutina also addressed health concerns, saying her daughters were taken to a hospital for the first time after the rescue and were found to be in perfect health. “Not once in their life were they sick. They are full of health, not one pain they have,” she said.

Defending the cave they lived in, she described it as spacious, beautiful, and close to a village. “It was not deep inside a dangerous forest. It had a window with a view of the ocean. It was not a dangerous place. Every three minutes, tourists would walk past it,” she added, noting that while they had seen a few snakes, it was no different from what locals in Gokarna also experience.

Disputes over visa status and overstaying claims

Kutina admitted that their visas had expired but disputed reports that the family had been overstaying in India since 2017. “It is not true. They found my old passport and assumed things without checking. Yes, our visas expired recently, but after 2017, we travelled to four other countries and came back to India,” she said.

She also mentioned that her extended stay in India followed the death of her elder son. “After my big son died, I stayed a little longer, but not as long as they claim,” she said.

'We choose nature for health, not spirituality'

Clarifying that her lifestyle was not spiritually driven, Kutina said, “It’s not about spirituality, like they write. We love nature because it gives us health, a big health. It’s not the same as living in a house.” Kutina added that she hasn’t lived in Russia for 15 years and has spent time in countries such as Costa Rica, Malaysia, Bali, Thailand, Nepal, and Ukraine.

She insisted that her daughters were comfortable and shared that she documented their life in the cave on her Telegram channel. “We have photos and videos showing what we did—how we cooked, what we ate, the art and clay lessons. You can see it all,” she said.

(With inputs from ANI)