RCB official among four arrested over Bengaluru stampede that left 11 dead

Two days after the stampede in Bengaluru during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) winning the IPL, the police on Friday detained Nikhil Sosale from the RCB management and Sunil Mathew from the event management firm DNA at Kempegowda International Airport.

Two others were also taken into custody in connection with the case, according to police.

On Thursday, police had registered a case against RCB, DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s directive to arrest the responsible representatives. Police stated that KSCA officials are currently absconding.

Also on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the suspension of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda along with several senior officers due to the lapses that led to the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier the same day, the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident and instructed the state government to submit a status report by June 10.

Following a Cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah announced that retired High Court judge Justice Michael Cunha would lead a one-man judicial commission to investigate failures in planning, coordination, and crowd control. The commission has been given 30 days to submit its findings.

What happened during the RCB parade

What began as a day of celebration for cricket fans in Karnataka turned into chaos on Wednesday, after a last-minute cancellation of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) victory parade led to confusion, overcrowding, and a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The day started with an announcement from the RCB management: a celebratory parade would take place on an open-top bus, covering the short route from the Vidhana Soudha to the stadium.

Free passes for a post-parade event inside the stadium were to be distributed online. But by 11:56 am, Bengaluru Traffic Police announced that the parade had been cancelled.

Despite the cancellation, large crowds had already gathered along the planned route by the time the RCB team landed at HAL airport around 1:30 pm. The players then headed to their hotel before proceeding to Vidhana Soudha, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was scheduled to felicitate them in a brief public function.