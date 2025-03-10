Kannada actor Ranya Rao sent to judicial custody till March 24 in gold smuggling case Ranya Rao was arrested by the DRI for her alleged involvement in gold smuggling from Dubai. The investigation is ongoing, and further legal proceedings are expected in the coming weeks.

Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya, popularly known as Ranya Rao, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a special court for economic offences in connection with a gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for three days for interrogation after her arrest. On Monday, she was produced before the court, where she reportedly broke down during the proceedings.

The DRI officials seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, alleging that she was smuggling gold from Dubai.

Ranya Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently holds the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The investigation is ongoing, and further legal proceedings are expected in the case.