Ranya Rao's bail petition rejected by local court in gold smuggling case Kannada actress Ranya Rao, has admitted to using hawala channels for gold purchases, the prosecution told a special court on Tuesday. Following a detailed hearing of arguments from both the defence and the prosecution, the court reserved its order on her bail plea until March 27.

Meanwhile, a gold dealer from Ballari has been arrested for allegedly assisting Rao in disposing of smuggled gold, sources said on Thursday. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) took the dealer into custody on Wednesday after questioning him in connection with the case. Identified as Sahil Jain, he is accused of aiding Rao in selling the smuggled gold and sharing the proceeds, sources said.

Rao, the stepdaughter of DGP-rank officer K. Ramachandra Rao, was caught at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai with gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore. Subsequent searches at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and ₹2.67 crore in Indian currency. She was arrested alongside hotelier Tarun Raju, and authorities continue to investigate the wider smuggling network.