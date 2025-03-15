Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Kannada actor’s father DGP Ramachandra Rao sent on compulsory leave Ranya Rao was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Rao at Kempegowda International Airport when she arrived from Dubai on March 3.

Gold smuggling accused, Kannada actor, Ranya Rao’s stepfather, DGP Ramachandra Rao, has been sent on compulsory leave, the Karnataka government stated in an official notification. The IPS officer is at present serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

"Sri. K.V. Sharath Chandra, IPS (KN-1997)) Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders, vice Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS sent on compulsory leave," the state government order read.

Ranya Rao is currently serving jail time at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. She was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Rao at Kempegowda International Airport when she arrived from Dubai on March 3.

Rao’s letter alleging custodial torture

Earlier in the day, a letter written by Ranya Rao came to light, in which she stated that she was hit and slapped by a DRI officer repeatedly after being taken into custody. She also alleged of being denied sleep and food.

Notably in the letter she had mentioned that she was forced to sign 50 to 60 typed pages and around 40 blank pages and the DRI officer threatened her that if she did not sign her father’s name would also be linked to the case.

Rao claimed that an officer from Delhi implicated her to save some other passenger in the flight and she was taken into custody from inside the plane without informing anything.

Actor files bail plea at Sessions Court

A day after the Economic Offences Court rejected Rao's bail application, the actor filed a bail petition in the Sessions Court on Saturday. Her lawyers submitted the petition seeking relief in the case. The bail hearing in the Sessions Court is likely to take place on Monday