Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Kannada actor’s father DGP Ramachandra Rao questioned by police The government had instructed the committee to submit the report within a week. The IPS officer is at present serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Kannada actor Ranya Rao’s stepfather and DGP Ramachandra Rao on Monday was questioned in connection to the gold smuggling case. Rao, who was sent on compulsory leave on March 15, was questioned by an investigating team led by IAS officer Gaurav Gupta and his statement was recorded.

The report is likely to be submitted to the Karnataka government within the next two days. The government had instructed the committee to submit the report within a week. The IPS officer is at present serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Ranya Rao is currently serving jail time at the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru. She was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Rao at Kempegowda International Airport when she arrived from Dubai on March 3.

Rao’s letter alleging custodial torture

Earlier in the day, a letter written by Ranya Rao came to light, in which she stated that she was hit and slapped by a DRI officer repeatedly after being taken into custody. She also alleged of being denied sleep and food.

Notably in the letter she had mentioned that she was forced to sign 50 to 60 typed pages and around 40 blank pages and the DRI officer threatened her that if she did not sign her father’s name would also be linked to the case.

Rao claimed that an officer from Delhi implicated her to save some other passenger in the flight and she was taken into custody from inside the plane without informing anything.

Actor files bail plea at Sessions Court

A day after the Economic Offences Court rejected Rao's bail application, the actor filed a bail petition in the Sessions Court on Saturday. Her lawyers submitted the petition seeking relief in the case. The bail hearing was adjourned till March 19, by the court on Monday.