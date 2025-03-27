Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Fresh revelations emerge as DRI interrogates key suspect Sahil Jain Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya, the step-daughter of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai. Later, Ramachandra Rao was sent on compulsory leave by the Karnataka government.

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Fresh revelations have emerged days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Sahil Jain in connection with the Ranya Rao smuggling case in Karnataka. According to DRI sources, Jain is a crucial link in the smuggling syndicate, and investigations have uncovered that Ranya Rao had collaborated with him in previous gold smuggling operations as well.

As per the remand copy submitted by the DRI, Jain has been accused of facilitating the smuggling of 14.568 kilograms of gold, which was illegally transported by Kannada actress Ranya Rao on January 11, 2025. The estimated value of the smuggled gold stands at Rs 11,55,97,000, and this operation caused a customs duty loss of approximately Rs 4,46,61,919 to the authorities, DRI sources said.

Further investigations have revealed that Jain had assisted Rao in disposing of smuggled gold on at least two other occasions. The DRI has also found evidence suggesting that the 14.2 kilograms of gold seized from Ranya Rao on March 3 were also meant to be settled through Sahil Jain.

Ranya Rao admits using hawala channels

Ranya Rao has also admitted to using hawala channels for purchases, the prosecution argued before a special court on Tuesday (March 25). The court reserved its order on the actress' bail plea until March 27, following a detailed hearing of arguments from both the defence and the prosecution. According to the prosecution, Rao admitted to using hawala channels to facilitate gold purchases, a claim that strengthens the case against her. As part of the legal process, officials have invoked Section 108 of the Customs Act, which mandates a judicial inquiry.

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

It is to be noted here that Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence found her carrying gold. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI. The FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS). According to the complaint, two foreign nationals were arrested at Mumbai Airport on March 6 for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at Rs. 18.92 crore.

