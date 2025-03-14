Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Court rejects bail application of Kannada actor The DRI stated that it seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai on March 3.

The Economic Offences Court on Friday rejected the bail application of Kannada actor Ranya Rao in a gold smuggling case. The DRI stated that it seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Rao at Kempegowda International Airport after she arrived from Dubai on March 3. The bail plea of the second accused in the case, Tarun Konduru will be heard on March 15 at 3 pm.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.