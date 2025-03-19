Karnataka BJP MLA booked for alleged derogatory remarks against actress Ranya Rao The DRI seized gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport when she arrived here from Dubai on March 3. Subsequent searches conducted by DRI at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has been booked for allegedly making derogatory comments about Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case. The police confirmed on Tuesday that a case has been registered against Yatnal under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita -- a provision related to words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Yatnal is the current MLA from Bijapur City Assembly constituency.

The FIR was filed following a complaint by Akula Anuradha, who alleged that Yatnal used objectionable language while speaking to the media in Vijayapura on Monday. The High Grounds police station in Bengaluru has taken up the case and is currently investigating the matter. Claiming that Rao is a multi-language actress and has respect in society, the complainant alleged in the FIR that Yatnal’s remarks against the actress were "objectionable, vulgar, and disrespectful."

Harshavardhini Ranya, also known as Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior Karnataka IPS officer DGP K Ramachandra Rao, was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after authorities seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from her possession. Following her arrest, a raid at her residence led to the recovery of gold jewellery valued at Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore. Investigators suspect she was part of a larger smuggling network.

Earlier on Monday, Ramachandra Rao was questioned in connection with the gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter. His statement was recorded by the investigating team led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, news agency PTI reported citing sources. On March 10, the Karnataka government had appointed Gupta to probe Rao's possible involvement in Ranya's alleged gold smuggling activities. A day earlier, the state had placed the DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao on compulsory leave.

