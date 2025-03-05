Actor Ranya Rao arrest: DGP's first reaction after daughter caught smuggling gold at Bengaluru Airport Actor Ranya Rao was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on late Monday for smuggling 14.8 kg of gold. Her husband was also arrested by the DRI at the airport. Her father, Ramachandra Rao, is the DGP of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation.

Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation DGP Ramachandra Rao has reacted to the arrest of his daughter, actor Ranya Rao, who was caught smuggling 14.8 kg of gold at the Bengaluru International Airport.

DGP Rao said that he was shocked and devastated after hearing that Ranya was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Rao said, "I was also shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things; like any other father, I was also shocked."

Rao revealed that Ranya didn't live with him, adding, "She is living separately with her husband. there must be some problem between them due to some family issues."

On the ongoing investigation, he said that the law will take its course and he has no dark mole in his career. "Anyway, the law will do its job, there is no black mark in my career. I don't want to say anything more," he added.

Notably, Ranya was arrested late Monday evening with her husband for possession of 14.8 kg of smuggled gold at the Kempegowa International Airport in Bengaluru. She was presented before an economic offences court, which remanded her to 14 days in judicial custody, the officials added.

As per the officials, Rao had arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight and had been under surveillance due to her frequent international travel. Investigators revealed that she had allegedly smuggled the gold by wearing a significant portion of it while concealing the gold bars in her clothing. Authorities grew suspicious after noticing that she had travelled to Dubai four times in 15 days, prompting a targeted operation upon her return.

(With inputs from agencies)