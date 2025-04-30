Raising pro-Pakistan slogans is an act of treason: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah was responding to a question by reporters on the killing of a person in Mangaluru allegedly for shouting the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that anyone raising pro-Pakistan slogans amounts to 'treason'. He, however, said that an inquiry is underway into the alleged mob lynching of a man in Mangaluru, who was accused of shouting the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

What did Siddaramaiah say?

"If the Pakistan Zindabad slogan was shouted, it is wrong, whoever it is. Inquiry is still going on, a case has been registered, let the report come. It will be clear as to what action should be taken against whom," Siddaramaiah said, responding to a question by reporters on the killing of a person in Mangaluru allegedly for shouting the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan.

"If anyone speaks in favour of Pakistan, it is wrong, it is treason," he added.

Mangaluru mob lynching

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that a person was "lynched" in Mangaluru. He stated that during interrogation, those involved in the incident claimed the victim had shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, which allegedly triggered the mob attack.

"It is being further investigated. Only those arrested said this. Nearly 20 people have been arrested now.

"Police are also finding out about the person (deceased) and his origins. We have taken the incident seriously. Further investigations are on and there were many people who had gone to play the cricket match. They are all being questioned to gather information. Investigation is very serious," he said.

When asked about the deceased's origins, Parameshwara said there is information suggesting the victim may be from Wayanad in Kerala. However, he emphasised that this needs to be verified through proper identification and by contacting the individual's parents.

To a question, were there any failures on the part of the police, as there are reports that they allegedly tried to project it as suicide initially, he said, "We have no such information. If any such thing is there it will come out from the investigation. If any police failures are identified, appropriate action will be taken," he added.

The Home Minister assured that the case has been taken seriously and there should be no apprehensions that it is being taken lightly.

However, according to police, the deceased has been identified as Ashraf from Pulpalli village in Sultan Bathery Taluk of Wayanad district in Kerala. The incident had happened during a local cricket match near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu village on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on April 27, police said.

Ashraf was allegedly assaulted with sticks, resulting in multiple injuries that led to internal bleeding and shock, police said adding he was declared dead at the hospital.

(With agencies input)

