Railways denies any stampede at New Delhi station, says injured taken to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Railways denies any stampede at New Delhi station

The Indian Railways on Saturday denied any reports of stampede at New Delhi station and said the injured passengers are undergoing treatment. The development comes as a stampede-like situation was reported at the New Delhi Railway station at 8 PM. More than 15 people were injured, Delhi Police sources told news agency ANI.

There is no stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. It is only a rumour. Northern Railways was running two planned special trains for Prayagraj, the CPRO of the Northern Railways said.

Sources said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will reach Delhi Railway Station shortly and will visit the injured in various hospitals. Other top officials of the Indian Railways also reached New Delhi railway station to take stock of the situation.

Delhi Fire Service said the stampede-like situation was reported at New Delhi Railway station. A call has been received from the New Delhi Railway station. 4 fire tenders rushed to the site, Delhi Fire Service said.

Reports and visuals suggest that at least 15 people were injured, and many lost consciousness due to severe overcrowding at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night and the incident was reported around 8 pm on platforms 13 and 14 as thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees gathered to board their trains, leading to panic among passengers.

Even as the overcrowding and commotion led to speculation of a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station, the authorities denied these claims and said that the incident took place after thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees gathered at the platforms.

Several videos shared on social media showed a massive crowd of passengers rushing through the railway station -- some carrying children on their shoulders, while others struggle with their luggage amidst the chaos.

The Ministry of Railway said that the situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital.

Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station (New Delhi Railway station). The situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital, according to Ministry of Railway.