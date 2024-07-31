Rahul Gandhi asks Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to work together, strengthen party amid reports of faction feud

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SIDDARAMAIAH Visuals from the meeting at Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge's residence

Karnataka faction feud: Amid reports of 'factionalism' within the Karnataka unit of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, to work together and run the state government in coordination, party sources said. Rahul Gandhi also emphasised the need to strengthen the party.

Siddarmaiah and Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Kharge and party general secretaries Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal in the national capital on Tuesday and reviewed ways to strengthen the state government policies to ensure social justice and economic empowerment of people of the state.

Rahul Gandhi met Karnataka leaders amid feud

According to the sources, he also urged the leaders to examine the reasons behind the party's performance in Karnataka during the recent Lok Sabha elections, specifically why it did not secure as many seats as anticipated, and to address those issues.

"In view of the factionalism between the Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister after the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi asked all leaders to work together. He asked them to run the government in coordination and together," Congress sources said.

"He also asked them to strengthen the party and pay attention to the reasons for not getting the expected number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections and fix them," the sources added.

Discussion on Union Budget, funds to Karnataka

Party sources said that discussions also covered the BJP's alleged attempts to “destabilise” the Karnataka government. Additionally, concerns were raised about Karnataka being allegedly neglected in the Union Budget. The meeting addressed the lack of funds for the Bhadra Irrigation Project and the Bangalore Peripheral Road Project.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, took to social media platform X and said that they discussed several issues during the meeting with Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress achieved a decisive victory, securing 135 out of 224 seats. The BJP won 66 seats, while JD(S) claimed 19 seats.

Siddaramaiah was chosen as the Chief Minister, and DK Shivakumar, the chief of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), was appointed as his deputy. Despite this, there have been recurring reports of factionalism and discord between the two leaders, prompting intervention from the party's high command to encourage collaboration.

