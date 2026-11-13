PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru metro pink line stretch today; check routes, fares - details

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru metro's pink line stretch on Friday, November 13, covering a distance of 7.2 kilometres. The elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line will push city's operational metro network beyond the 100-km mark for the first time. As per the schedule, prime minister will flag off and undertake a metro ride from Tavarekere to IIM Bangalore metro station at around 12:45 PM.

Routes, fares of Bengaluru metro pink line

The new corridor connecting Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere will be open to the public on November 14, 2026. The opening stretch covers six stations - Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIMB (Bilekahalli-IIMB), JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, Tavarekere. The fares will range from Rs 10 to 30 based on standard network slabs.

According to the Bengaluru Metro website, the Namma Metro's Pink Line comprises of 21.26-km stretch with with 18 stations, comprising 12 underground stations and six elevated stations. The entire pink line corridor from Tavarekere to Nagawara is likely to complete by 2027.

The 12 underground stations in the Namma Metro's Pink Line stretch are - Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford Town, National Military School, MG Road, Shivaji Nagar, Cantonment, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadugundanahalli and Nagawara.

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train

The prime minister will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on Friday, November 13. The train will run between Yesvantpur Junction in Bengaluru and Madgaon station in Goa, the total journey will be around 13 hours.

Other projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. These projects span key sectors including urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways. He will inaugurate the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Renewable Energy Zones (Phase-II) in Koppal-II and Gadag-II, developed at an investment of around Rs 4,450 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Transmission Scheme for Integration of Davanagere/Chitradurga and Ballari Renewable Energy Zones dedicate to the nation India's largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru, constructed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore.

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