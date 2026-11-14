PM Modi rushes to help ailing 70-year-old BJP worker at Mysuru rally, offers electrolytes

Mysuru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally stepped forward to assist a 70-year-old woman who felt unwell during the inauguration programme of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium on Friday. The incident occurred when Prema Simbayya, a former president of the Nanjangud Town Municipality and a BJP worker who was present on the stage began to feel dizzy and was on the verge of collapsing. Observing her condition, PM Modi approached her and ensured that she received immediate assistance. She was provided with electrolytes to help her recover. The PM also ensured that the elderly woman received proper care, with the help of a doctor who was part of his convoy. Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister's gesture received applause from netizens. "A helping hand, a caring heart. At the Mysuru rally, when 70-year-old Prema K felt dizzy and weak, PM Modi personally checked on her and ensured his doctor gave her immediate care and electrolytes.That is what makes PM Modi a true Pradhan Sevak - always there when someone needs a helping hand," BJP Mahila Morcha in a post on X mentioned.

The prime minister earlier inaugurated several development projects in Karnataka, including Bengaluru Metro. The elevated section of Namma Metro's Pink Line will push city's operational metro network beyond the 100-km mark for the first time. He was accompained by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during the flagging off ceremony.

PM also flagged off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The train will run between Yesvantpur Junction in Bengaluru and Madgaon station in Goa, the total journey will be around 13 hours.

He also flagged off various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore in Bengaluru. These projects span key sectors including urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management and railways.

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