Huge crowds as PM Modi leads mega roadshow in Karnataka's Udupi, to visit Sri Krishna Mutt temple shortly Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated roadshow has begun in Udupi, with huge crowds gathering along the route. The district has deployed high security setup asPM Modi arrives to attend major events at the historic Sri Krishna Math.

New Delhi:

Udupi district witnessed a festive atmosphere on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow kicked off, with thousands of people lining the streets and cheering as his convoy passed. The procession route has been draped in saffron flags, buntings and barricades, creating a vibrant scene across the coastal temple town.

Security deployment across Udupi

Authorities have put in place one of the largest security arrangements the district has ever seen. Over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed, including ten SPs, 27 DSPs, 49 inspectors, 127 sub-inspectors, 232 assistant SIs, 1,608 constables, and 39 women staff.

Additionally, six Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and six Quick Response Teams are stationed throughout the town. Bomb detection and dog squads conducted checks along the route between the helipad and the Math, while additional surveillance has been set up at Adi Udupi, Bannanje bus stand and the Krishna Math parking area.

Historic Sri Krishna Math gears up for PM’s arrival

At the 800-year-old Sri Krishna Math, elaborate preparations are underway. Paryaya Puttige Math seer Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji said the PM will take part in the Laksha Kantha Geetha Parayana, where one lakh devotees chant the Bhagavad Gita together, and will inaugurate the new Suvarna Teertha Mantapa.

According to the schedule, the PM will arrive around noon. “He will first offer floral tributes to saint-poet Kanakadasa and then unveil the golden covering placed over the Kanakana Kindi,” the seer said. PM Modi will also receive a poorana kumbha welcome and have darshan of Lord Sri Krishna, Mukhyaprana Devaru and the Suvarna Paduke.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister Bairathi Suresh, Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, and seers from the Ashta Maths are expected to attend.

PM calls the event a special gathering

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister posted on X that he was “honoured” to attend the Laksha Kantha Geetha Parayana.

“This is a special gathering that brings together people from different sections of society for a recital of the Gita. This Matha has a very special significance in our cultural life. Inspired by Sri Madhvacharya, it has been at the forefront of serving society,” the PM wrote.