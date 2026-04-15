PM Modi inaugurates Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Temple in Karnataka's Mandya | Video

Mandya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Temple in Mandya during his one-day Karnataka visit. The temple is located within the premises of the Adichunchanagiri Mutt, an important spiritual centre in the region.

During the ceremony, PM Modi performed special prayers dedicated to Balagangadharanatha Swami before formally inaugurating the temple. His visit drew attention from devotees and local residents who gathered for the occasion.

"Today, my heart is filled with such emotions that it is difficult to express them in words. Witnessing the darshan and worship at Shri Kal Bhairav Temple, being present at the grand inauguration of Shri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira, spending time at the historic Jwala Peeth, receiving the company of saints who have reached spiritual heights, and now having darshan of the gathered public here—these experiences will stay with me forever. I consider it my good fortune that I got the opportunity to come among all of you. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you on this occasion," he said while addressing the gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made nine key appeals to people during his address

Water conservation: The Prime Minister urged citizens to save water and commit to better water management practices. Environment protection: He encouraged people to plant trees under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, dedicating them to their mothers and pledging to protect Mother Earth. Cleanliness drive: Emphasizing hygiene, he called for maintaining cleanliness across religious places, public spaces, villages, and cities. Promoting self-reliance: He appealed to citizens to adopt Indian-made products and support domestic manufacturers to strengthen the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Boost domestic tourism: He encouraged people to explore the beauty of India and promote domestic tourism. Natural farming: Farmers were urged to adopt natural farming methods for sustainable agriculture. Healthy eating habits: Highlighting the growing issue of obesity, he advised reducing oil consumption by 10 per cent and promoting nutritious foods like millets among the youth. Fitness and wellness: He stressed the importance of incorporating yoga, sports, and fitness into daily life. Spirit of service: The Prime Minister called on citizens to embrace a sense of service and contribute to society.

About Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Temple

The temple has been constructed in memory of the 71st pontiff of the mutt, Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami. It stands at a site believed to be associated with his spiritual practices. A statue has been installed at the exact place where he is said to have meditated, marking it as a place of faith for followers.

Built in the traditional Dravidian architectural style, the temple project reportedly cost between Rs 70 crore and Rs 80 crore. The foundation stone for the structure was laid nearly a decade ago and the construction has now been completed.

PM Modi arrived in Karnataka earlier today, where he was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.