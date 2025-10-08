Picnic turns tragic: Six of family swept away at Tumakuru dam, two bodies recovered Police said two bodies have been recovered and a search operation is on to locate the four missing after six people of a family were swept in the downstream current at the Markonahalli dam in Karnataka's Tumakuru.

Tumakuru (Karnataka) :

A family's picnic at the Markonahalli dam in Karnataka's Tumakuru turned lethal after six members were swept away in strong currents downstream, with authorities recovering two bodies. At the same time, the search continues to locate the four missing persons. The incident took place on Tuesday when six people were swept away.

The bodies recovered have been identified as those of Abin and Sazia. The missing persons have been identified as Tabassum (45), Mifra, Shabana (44), a one-year-old child named Mahim, and another four-year-old named Mifra.

One person, identified as Nawaz, survived the incident. He was found trapped in nearby bushes with minor injuries and has been admitted to the Kunigal Taluk Hospital for treatment.

Family was out for a picnic

According to reports, the victims were residents of BG Palya in Tumakuru city and had gone to Magadipalya in the Kunigal taluk to visit their relatives. After lunch, the group went sightseeing to the Markonahalli reservoir. While playing and swimming in the water, all seven were suddenly swept away by a strong current.

Tumkur SP Ashok Venkat said the family had gone for a picnic near the Shimsha River and six people were swept away in the current.

"The bodies of two women and one injured person, Nawaz, were found. According to family members, four more people, two small babies (one year old and four years old) and two adult females, fell into the stream. The Belluru Police Station is registering the case, and further investigation will be conducted," he said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the automatic siphon system of the reservoir opened unexpectedly, releasing water through the dam gates. This caused a sudden surge in the flow, pulling the victims into the strong current while they were in the backwater area.

Search operation underway

Fire and rescue personnel, along with local police, have launched a search operation to locate the four missing individuals. Tumakuru district superintendent of police K.V. Ashok visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

A case has been registered at the Kunigal police station in connection with the incident.

