Karnataka: Missing Padma Shri awardee scientist Dr Subbanna Ayyappan found dead in Cauvery River The police received information about the sighting of an unidentified body in the river on Saturday evening.

Bengaluru:

Renowned agricultural scientist and Padma Shri awardee Dr Subbanna Ayyappan, who had been missing for a few days, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Srirangapatna taluk of Karnataka's Mandya district. His body was found in the Cauvery River near Sai Ashram in Srirangapatna on Saturday evening.

Dr Subbanna Ayyappan went missing on May 7

He was living with his wife in Vishweshwara Nagar industrial area of ​​Mysore, and went missing from his home on May 7. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to the Mandya Police, they received information about the sighting of an unidentified body in the river on Saturday evening. When they reached the spot and retrieved the body from the river, the scientist's identity was discovered. Dr Ayyappan's scooter was also found on the riverbank.

The Srirangapatna Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the reason for the death.

Who was Dr Subbanna Ayyappan?

Born on December 10, 1955, in Yelandur, located in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district, Ayyappan embarked on a notable career in fisheries science after completing his Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc) degree in 1975 and followed it with a Master of Fisheries Science (MFSc) in 1977 from Mangaluru. He later obtained a PhD in 1998 from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru.

Widely recognised as a key architect of India's 'Blue Revolution', Dr Ayyappan pioneered innovative approaches to fish farming that transformed aquaculture practices across the country. His work significantly improved rural livelihoods, strengthened food security, and boosted fish production in both coastal and inland areas. In acknowledgment of his impactful contributions, he was honored with the Padma Shri award in 2022.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Dr Ayyappan held several key leadership positions in the fields of aquaculture and sustainable agriculture. He served as the Director of the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar and the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) in Mumbai. He was also the founding Chief Executive of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Hyderabad and later served as Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Government of India.

In his later years, Dr Ayyappan continued to contribute to scientific and academic institutions, chairing the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and serving as the Vice-Chancellor of the Central Agricultural University (CAU) in Imphal.

Also Read: Bengaluru devotees donate giant silver lamps to Tirupati temple

Also Read: India-Pakistan tensions: Bengaluru Airport asks passengers to arrive 3 hours early