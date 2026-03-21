Owner booked after Lamborghini's risky stunt at Bengaluru's MG Road goes viral | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

A case has been registered against the owner of a Lamborghini after a late-night drifting stunt on Bengaluru's busy road MG Road went viral, provoking backlash and a heated debate on road safety among social media users.

The incident took place near Anil Kumble Circle on Friday night. A video shows a white Lamborghini being driven at high speed while performing dangerous drifting stunts in the middle of the road, while other vehicles are also moving. The act, captured on cameras, was witnessed by several commuters. The incident has raised serious safety concerns.

Netizens step in

The viral clip, which clearly shows the number plate KA 05 NR 0009, prompted a citizen to report the incident directly to Bengaluru Police. Sharing the video on X, the user alleged that the supercar had repeatedly performed stunts at a busy public junction under a flyover, with other vehicles around, posing a serious safety risk. Social media users also tagged Bengaluru City Police, which prompted action.

Owner booked

Following the incident, the Cubbon Park Traffic Police registered an FIR against the vehicle’s owner based on the car’s registration details. Taking the matter seriously, police booked the case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

An investigation is currently underway to identify the driver at the time of the incident. The vehicle remains under police watch as authorities seek to determine whether the registered owner was behind the wheel or if someone else was driving.