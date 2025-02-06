Nurse uses Fevikwik instead of stitching wound of child bleeding heavily in Karnataka, suspended

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a bizarre incident, a nurse at a government hospital in Karnataka used Fevikwik for a wound instead of stitching the injury. The medical professional was soon after suspended after the action. The decision to suspend her was taken in a meeting convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of the state government.

According to a statement by the Commissioner's Office of Health and Family Welfare Services, "Fevikwik is an adhesive solution not permitted for medical use under regulations. In this case, the staff nurse responsible for dereliction of duty by using Fevikwik for the child’s treatment has been suspended following a preliminary report and pending further investigation as per rules."

The incident occurred on January 14 at the Adoor Primary Health Centre in Hanagal taluk, Haveri district, when seven-year-old Gurukishan Annappa Hosamani, who was bleeding profusely from a deep wound on his cheek, was brought in by his parents.

'Fevikwik better than stitches'

The parents had recorded a video of the nurse shrugging off their concern by saying she had been doing this for years and that this was better as stitches would leave a permanent scar on the child’s face. Later they lodged an official complaint and submitted the video, as well.

Despite the video evidence, instead of suspending Jyoti, the authorities transferred her to another health facility–the Gutthal Health Institute in Haveri taluk–on February 3, sparking more public outrage.

The child who underwent this treatment is reported to be in good health, and directions have been issued to health authorities concerned to monitor for any adverse effects, added the press release.

(With PTI inputs)