New Vande Bharat Express train from Bengaluru to Vijayapura soon, says Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru:

Here comes a piece of good news for the passengers of Vande Bharat Express. A new Vande Bharat Express sleeper train to Vijayapura from Bengaluru will soon be launched and it will hit the tracks, said industries minister MB Patil. He added that Union minister of state for railways V Somanna has assured him of the same. He stated that the interaction between the two ministers took place at the inauguration of a railway overbridge at Channapatna on Monday.

Vande Bharat Express to Vijayapura to start in next 3-4 months

Accordoing to Patil, Union Minister Somanna responded to his proposal and announced that the highly anticipated Vande Bharat Express sleeper train service to Vijayapura district will start in the next 3-4 months. He further added that all cities situated within 100km of Bengaluru will be connected with a quadrupled rail track.

MB Patil added that Somanna agreed with his proposal of establishing four-lane railway tracks to cities within a 100-km radius of Bengaluru and providing smooth connectivity to Mangaluru.

Four-lane railway tracks from Bengaluru to Tumakuru soon

The proposed plan from Karnataka includes construction of four-lane tracks from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Mysuru, Hindupur and Kolar.

He added that a parallel road-rail project between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Sakleshpur-Gundya route and construction of a double track for Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davanagere route were proposed and he also hinted at resumption of the long-delayed Whitefield-Kolar quadrupling project.

Apart from this, a survey for quadrupling of Bengaluru-Mysuru line will also kick off soon, he said.

Coimbatore-Mumbai train to stop at Yelahanka

The Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Express will now have an additional stoppage at Yelahanka, the second Mumbai-bound train (other than Udyaan Express) to stop at the station.

It should be noted that train number 11013/11014 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Express was inaugurated in 1998 and had stops at KSR Bengaluru and Bengaluru Cantonment stations.

After the train was launched, Union minister of state for railways V Somanna said the additional stoppage will benefit a large number of passengers from the area.

Starting from Tuesday, train no. 11014 towards Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will arrive at Yelahanka at 4:41pm and depart at 4:43pm. Moreover, on the return direction, train no. 11013 towards Coimbatore will reach Yelahanka at 7:28pm and depart at 7:30pm.

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