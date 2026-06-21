NEET re-exam: 3 students arrive late after being stuck in traffic due to Congress rally, denied entry | Video

Bengaluru:

Three NEET re-examination candidates were denied entry to an examination centre in Bengaluru on Sunday (June 21) after arriving just two minutes after the designated gate-closing time, with their parents blaming traffic congestion caused by a Congress rally for the delay.

The incident took place at RC Government College, Bengaluru, where the main gate of the exam center was closed at exactly 1:30 pm. Just two minutes later, at 1:32 pm, three students arrived to take the exam, but the gates had already closed.

Last-minute announcement, gate closed

A final announcement was made over the public address system at 1:29 pm, informing candidates that the main gate would be closed precisely at 1:30 pm. As instructed, authorities shut the gate at the stipulated time.

Students jumped over the railing

However, at 1:32 pm, three female candidates arrived at the centre, only to find the gates already locked. The students and their parents were left distressed as their attempts to gain entry were unsuccessful.

In a desperate effort, the students climbed over the railing of the main gate and entered the campus. But their hopes were dashed when they discovered that the entrance to the examination hall had also been sealed in accordance with examination rules.

Stuck in traffic due to Congress rally

Parents waiting outside the centre claimed that the candidates had left home on time but were delayed by heavy traffic allegedly caused by a Congress rally in the city. They said the students missed the deadline by only two minutes despite their efforts to reach the venue before the cut-off time.

The emotional scenes outside the examination centre drew attention from bystanders as the students, fearing the impact on their academic future, pleaded for permission to appear for the examination. However, officials adhered to the prescribed entry rules and did not allow them inside.

NEET UG re-exam 2026

NEET-UG 2026 re-examination began at 2 pm on Sunday under heightened security measures across the country and at centres abroad. The re-test was ordered after the cancellation of the original examination held on May 3, following allegations of a question paper leak, which remains under investigation.

The examination will conclude at 5.15 pm, including an additional 15 minutes for candidates. It is being conducted at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India, along with 14 centres overseas. Candidates appeared for the test in English and 12 Indian languages.

To ensure transparency and prevent malpractice, the NTA put in place extensive security arrangements. More than 95,000 examination rooms were brought under CCTV surveillance. Officials said 1,38,560 cameras had been installed, with live monitoring taking place at the national, state, and ministry levels. In addition, 51,311 jammers were deployed to prevent electronic cheating.

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