Namma Metro boost for Bengaluru: Yellow Line train services to start early | Check date and timings Namma Metro boost: BMRCL clarified that the early 5 am start on the Yellow Line is a one-day special arrangement limited to Monday. From Tuesday, services will return to the regular 6:30 am schedule. The corporation also noted that Purple and Green Line trains will continue operating as usual.

Bengaluru:

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Sunday (August 17) that Yellow Line trains will begin operations at 5:00 am on Monday (August 18), instead of the usual 6:30 am. The move comes in anticipation of a surge in passenger traffic after the extended Independence Day weekend. The first trains will depart simultaneously from RV Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra stations at 5:00 am.

One-day special arrangement

Clarifying the change, BMRCL said the earlier start is a special arrangement applicable only for Monday. From Tuesday onwards, Yellow Line services will revert to their regular schedule of 6:30 am. Meanwhile, services on the Purple and Green Lines will continue as per the existing timetable, beginning at 4:15 am on Mondays. The corporation urged commuters to make use of the extended timings for smoother, more convenient travel.

Namma Metro sets record with 10.48 lakh riders in a single day

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier announced that Namma Metro recorded 10.48 lakh commuters on August 11, marking a new single-day high for the city’s metro network. The surge came just a day after the Yellow Line was launched. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, a joint venture of the Union and State governments, the agency had expected only 25,000–30,000 riders on the new line, since it currently runs with just three train sets. However, over 52,000 passengers used the Yellow Line on launch day- more than double projections.

Lifeline for Bengaluru commuters

Breaking down the numbers, the CM revealed: 4,51,816 passengers travelled on the Purple Line, 2,91,677 on the Green Line, 52,215 on the Yellow Line, and 2,52,323 through interchanges. He said this milestone confirmed that the metro has become the “lifeline of transportation” for Bengaluru’s residents.

The introduction of the Yellow Line has particularly benefited tech workers and daily commuters to Electronic City, Silk Board, Singasandra, Govindashetty Palya, and Konappana Agrahara, drastically reducing travel times. Urging citizens to support the government’s efforts to ease road congestion, the CM appealed: use mass transit more, help Bengaluru breathe.