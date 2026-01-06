Mysuru court receives bomb threat, premises evacuated as bomb disposal squad rushed to spot Following the threat, judicial officers, lawyers, litigants and court staff were evacuated from the complex, and court proceedings were temporarily halted, they said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and was conducting a thorough search of the premises, a senior police officer said.

Mysuru:

The District Court in Mysuru on Tuesday received a bomb threat via email, prompting the authorities to halt the court proceedings and evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure, police said. Following the threat, judicial officers, lawyers, litigants and court staff were evacuated from the complex, and court proceedings were temporarily halted, they said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and was conducting a thorough search of the premises, a senior police officer said.

Mau railway junction gets bomb threat

In another development, panic gripped Mau railway junction following a call claiming that a bomb was planted on the Kashi Express (15018 Down), prompting security agencies to evacuate the train and launch a thorough search.



Officials said it appeared to be a hoax threat and efforts were being made to trace the source of the call. Soon after the information was received, police teams led by the SP and Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar rushed to the station, the police officials said.

Passengers evacuated from railway station

A joint team of local police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) evacuated passengers from the train and moved them to a safe location, they said.



Bomb disposal squads were pressed into service and intensive checking of all coaches was carried out, while platform number one and surrounding areas were cordoned off as a precaution, they added.



SP Elamaran G said the police control room received the call around 9.30 am claiming that a bomb was present on the Kashi Express going from Gorakhpur to Mumbai.