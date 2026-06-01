'My wife is pregnant': Bengaluru man stages sit-in after Governor's convoy halts traffic | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

A Bengaluru man staged a sit-in on the Old Airport Road on Sunday after the traffic was halted due to the Governor's convoy.

The man was travelling with his pregnant wife but was left upset after the traffic was completely halted when Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's convoy was passing through the Old Airport Road.

In protest over the delay in reopening of traffic, sat on the road and started arguing with the police personnel on the road.

A video has also gone viral that showed the frustrated man sitting in the middle of the road. He reportedly told the police that his wife was pregnant and asked why the public was forced to suffer to the movement of the VIP (very important person).

"My wife is pregnant. Why have you blocked the signal? Just because the Governor is a VIP, does that mean we are nobody?" the man reportedly told the police.

Later, the police persuaded the man to end his sit-in, though.

Netizens call for an end to VIP culture

The incident has reignited the debate over pausing traffic for VIP movement. Several netizens have shared the man's video on X, supporting his decision and asking why the public is being forced to suffer.

"Will roads in India be closed for VVIP!! A man carrying his pregnant wife got stuck in a traffic jam. After waiting for half an hour, he became angry and sat on a dharna on the road. Bengaluru for Governor's VVIP movement," said a person with a user name @ShrutiDhore.

Another person pointed out that the traffic was stopped for 30 minutes for the Governor's convoy to pass, calling for an end to this culture, adding that he completely supports this man.

"A man carrying his pregnant wife to the hospital was stuck and sat in protest. 99% of us do not even know who the Governor of Karnataka is but the city traffic is halted every-time he passes by," the person with a user name @RoshanKrRaii posted on X.