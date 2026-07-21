'My last wishes': Mysuru man kills wife and children, commits suicide later

New Delhi:

In a chilling incident in Karnataka, a man allegedly killed his wife and two children before ending his life by suicide in Mysuru. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Harish (39), his wife Nishchitha (37), and children Raksha (8) and Naksha (4).

Police stated that the incident took place in New Maruti Layout in the Hunsur town of the district. According to the initial investigation, Harish, who worked in the vehicle recovery unit of an insurance company, was facing some financial troubles.

Harish allegedly murdered his wife and children before hanging himself, as per the police. He also left a suicide note, which stated that his body would be found hanging in the upstairs room.

Harish leaves last note, asks police to hand box to person specified

Harish left a suicide note, stating that he would hang himself in the upstairs room, while also requesting the police to hand the documents to the person specified in the note. "I am hanging in the upstairs room. My last wishes. All the documents are kept in the locker. Key is in the usual place. Please follow as mentioned on the cover note of property documents. Please hand over the box to (Specified person). Please," Harish wrote in the suicide note.

Mysuru SP Mallikarjun Baldandi speaks on the matter

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi spoke to the media on the incident, giving further details on the matter. "On the ground floor, in one of the bedrooms, his wife and their two daughters were found lying on the bed. According to the preliminary information available, the faces of all three had been covered with adhesive tape," he said.

"We recovered a suicide note from the bedroom, and another note written in a register kept on a table. In them, he had mentioned several matters, such as details of his properties, the persons to whom they should be handed over or transferred, and his debts," the SP said. His mother has informed us about the debts. We are investigating whether financial liabilities triggered the incident. We are examining whether there were any family-related issues or other reasons behind the incident," he added.

Harish sent his mother to his grandmother's house before

As revealed by police in the preliminary investigation, Harish sent his mother to his grandmother's house three days ago. The Hunsur City Police visited the scene and conducted an investigation. Police said the exact reason behind the incident is being ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

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