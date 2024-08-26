Is murder-accused Kannada actor Darshan getting VIP treatment in jail? Viral photo sparks row

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Darshan has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail since June

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, was seen getting VIP treatment inside the jail in a picture that has gone viral on social media. A photograph allegedly shows Kannada sitting casually on a chair with a cigarette and coffee cup, enjoying an open space with three other people.

Reports suggest that those pictured with Darshan include rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, along with inmates Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena. Additionally, a video purportedly showing Darshan making a video call has also surfaced.

There has been no official confirmation yet regarding whether the purported photo and video of Darshan Thoogudeepa were taken within the jail premises, from an earlier time, or if they are doctored material.

Renukaswamy's father demands probe

In response to the picture, Renukaswamy's father, Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, has called for an investigation into the matter and for those responsible to be held accountable. He expressed concerns that the situation might warrant a CBI probe.

"Looking at the picture I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.

Stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and police officials had promised him justice, he said, "The guilty should be punished and thereby my son's soul should get peace. I know the pain of losing my son...we are deeply pained, and he (Darshan) seems to be enjoying being there, in jail... We still have faith in the police and the government."

BJP on viral picture

The opposition BJP has called on the Home Department minister to clarify whether Parappana Agrahara jail is a "prison or a palace." BJP leader and MLC N Ravi Kumar condemned the situation, alleging that the jail authorities and police department have given Darshan a "luxurious stay and royal hospitality" at the prison.

"This is the height of Congress's maladministration... This highlights the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The Home department has completely failed," he said, urging the government to investigate the matter immediately and take action against the guilty officers and staff so that such incidents do not take place in the jail in the future.

A total of 17 people, including Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently in judicial custody in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda had recently said the final report will be submitted to the court by the police in the murder case, at the earliest, after getting the remaining forensic reports.

Renukaswamy murder case

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.

Raghavendra, one of the accused who is a part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar here, on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered. According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.

