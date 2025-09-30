Mangaluru shocker: Jewellery shop staffer kidnapped, gold worth Rs 1.5 crore looted on busy road | VIDEO A shocking kidnapping in Mangaluru saw a jewellery employee abducted and robbed of gold bars on a busy city road. The incident has sparked concerns about public safety. Police have launched a special investigation team to track down the culprits.

Mangaluru:

In a shocking incident, a jewellery employee was kidnapped in Karnataka's Mangaluru and robbed of gold bars worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore. Although the crime occurred on September 26, the CCTV footage surfaced later, revealing how the abduction took place in broad daylight on Car Street, one of the busiest stretches in the city. According to police, the victim identified as Mustafa, an employee of a jeweller, was carrying gold bars in the dicky of his scooter.

"The gang had prior information about his movement. Around 8:30 pm, two men on a bike intercepted Mustafa and engaged him in an argument. Within seconds, a car arrived at the spot. The kidnappers forced Mustafa into the vehicle, while one of the men who came on the bike took control of his scooter," police said. "The gang then fled with both the victim and the scooter. Shockingly, despite several vehicles passing by at the time, no one attempted to stop the crime in progress," they added.

Gold worth Rs 1.5 crore stolen

Police investigations revealed that after driving a few kilometres, the kidnappers released Mustafa on a road leading from Mangaluru towards Kerala. By then, they had already taken the gold bars worth around Rs 1.5 crore from the scooter's dicky and escaped, they added.

Police form special team

The Mangaluru police have formed a special team to track down the accused as the brazen nature of the crime has left residents alarmed. Many locals are questioning how criminals could carry out such a planned abduction and loot in the middle of a busy road without fear of law enforcement. Citizens also raised concerns over public safety, pointing out that repeated incidents like this could erode people’s trust in the police. Locals stressed the need for strong action to restore public confidence and instil fear of the law among criminals.

