'Announce guarantees based on budget': Mallikarjun Kharge's advice to Congress' poll bound states

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has meted out advice to the Congress units headed for polls cautioning them to announce guarantees on the basis of their budget. Kharge urged for careful considerations and warned that an unplanned approach could lead to financial difficulties and negatively impact future generations.

During the press conference, he underscored the importance of fiscal responsibility, stating that if the government fails to deliver on its commitments, it could result in a bad reputation and hardships for the community.

Kharge said, "In Maharashtra, I have said that they shouldn't announce 5, 6, 10 or 20 guarantees. They should announce guarantees based on budget. Otherwise, there'll be bankruptcy. If there's no money for roads, everyone will turn against you. If this government fails, the future generation will be left with nothing but a bad name. They'll have to live in exile for 10 years."

However, on Thursday (October 31), Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that there will be no review or stoppage of the Shakti scheme.

Congress President on PM Modi's comments on 'One Nation One Election'

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Congress President dismissed Prime Minister Modi's comments on 'One Nation, One Election,' saying that the initiative is impossible without consensus in Parliament. Speaking to media, Kharge said, "What PM Modi has said, he will not do it because when it comes to Parliament, he has to take everybody into confidence; then only this will happen. This is impossible, 'One Nation, One Election' is impossible."

Prime Minister Modi during the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations had stated that the BJP-led Central government was working towards achieving 'One Nation, One Election' and a Secular Civil Code. Addressing the National Unity Day parade in Gujarat's Kevadia, Prime Minister Modi said, "We are now working towards One Nation, One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcomes from India's resources, and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India."

Notably, on September 18, the Union Cabinet approved the government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which suggests simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. The recommendations were made in a report by a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind.