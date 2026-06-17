Lokayukta raids 8 Karnataka govt officials, jewellery, cash among assets worth Rs 31 crore seized

Bengaluru:

As part of a major state-wide anti-corruption drive, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at over 35 locations and unearthed unaccounted assets worth Rs 31.11 crore belonging to eight government officials.

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at 35 locations in connection with disproportionate asset cases against eight officials, uncovering assets worth over Rs 31 crore. Raids were conducted at the residences, offices and other properties linked to the accused officials and their relatives across Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Kalaburagi and Chikkamagaluru districts.

According to a statement the Lokayukta office, movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 31.11 crore in total were discovered during the searches.

These assets include residential houses, land plots, agricultural land, commercial property, cash, gold and silver jewelry, vehicles, bank deposits, and other valuables.

Officials who were raided

The officials whose premises were searched include Rajanna SL, Additional Director (Town Planning) at the Karnataka Housing Board; Uday Kumar MB, Assistant Executive Engineer at BESCOM; Harshavardhan PN, Deputy Conservator of Forests; Siddheshwar N. Hebbal, Chief Mechanical Engineer at NWKRTC; and Sanna Kenchappa, Superintending Engineer at KRIDL.

The group included Krishna Naik L.A., Secretary of the Bayaluseeme Area Development Board; Manik S. Kankatte, Superintending Engineer in the Public Works Department; and K.S. Mohan, Assistant Conservator of Forests.

Undisclosed assets revealed during raids

The Lokayukta stated that immovable assets worth approximately Rs 22.73 crore and movable assets worth Rs 8.38 crore were discovered during the searches.

The highest-value assets were allegedly found with Rajanna SL, whose assets and valuables were valued at Rs 7.10 crore.

Assets worth approximately RS 4.95 crore were found with Manik S. Kanakatte, while assets worth around Rs 4.85 crore were discovered with Harshavardhan PN

Besides, Lokayukta also recovered substantial amounts of cash, gold and silver jewellery, luxury vehicles, and bank deposits from various locations.

In one instance, officials seized Rs 37 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 1.23 crore. The Lokayukta police stated that these raids were part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that the officials had amassed assets far exceeding their known sources of income.

Further scrutiny of documents, financial records, and property-related transactions is underway.