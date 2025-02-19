Siddaramaiah and his wife get clean chit from Lokayukta Police in MUDA land scam case MUDA case: Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

MUDA case: The Lokayukta Police on Wednesday said that no evidence has been found against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, and others in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located in Mysuru on September 27, following the order of the Special Court that exclusively deals with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs.

The story is being updated.