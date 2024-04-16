Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Annamalai's BJP may spring a surprise in Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress ahead: India TV Opinion Poll

Annamalai's BJP may spring a surprise in Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress ahead: India TV Opinion Poll

India TV Opinion Poll: Annamalai has repeatedly targeted the DMK over corruption and irregularities, such as in the state-run milk cooperative Aavin. He released what he termed as "DMK files," alleging graft by senior leaders, accusations which were dismissed by the ruling party.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 13:37 IST
Annamalai with PM Modi
Image Source : PTI Annamalai with PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading a non-DMK, non-AIADMK bloc and is contesting directly from 19 seats, including Coimbatore from where K Annamalai has been fielded. The BJP has made no bones about its intentions to make good electoral inroads in the Dravidian heartland and is hopeful of turning the positive wave into votes for the April 19 general election.

As per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Annamalai-led BJP may spring a surprise. However, the DMK-Congress are still ahead in the triangular contest. 

According to the Opinion Poll, the BJP can alone win four seats in Tamil Nadu and BJP-led NDA is likely to win 6 seats. 

According to political observers feel his vehement criticism of the ruling party on many public issues, his assertive and aggressive nature, and his cordial approach to the people have endeared him to more people, especially the ones looking at an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK. Unlike the AIADMK or the DMK, which alternately come to power in the state banking on their iconic leaders, the BJP lacks traditional vote banks either from the minorities, fishers, women or other sections.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement