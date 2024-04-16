Annamalai's BJP may spring a surprise in Tamil Nadu, DMK-Congress ahead: India TV Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Annamalai with PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading a non-DMK, non-AIADMK bloc and is contesting directly from 19 seats, including Coimbatore from where K Annamalai has been fielded. The BJP has made no bones about its intentions to make good electoral inroads in the Dravidian heartland and is hopeful of turning the positive wave into votes for the April 19 general election.

As per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, Annamalai-led BJP may spring a surprise. However, the DMK-Congress are still ahead in the triangular contest.

According to the Opinion Poll, the BJP can alone win four seats in Tamil Nadu and BJP-led NDA is likely to win 6 seats.

According to political observers feel his vehement criticism of the ruling party on many public issues, his assertive and aggressive nature, and his cordial approach to the people have endeared him to more people, especially the ones looking at an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK. Unlike the AIADMK or the DMK, which alternately come to power in the state banking on their iconic leaders, the BJP lacks traditional vote banks either from the minorities, fishers, women or other sections.