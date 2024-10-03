JDS social media vice president Vijay Tata accuses Kumaraswamy of asking bribe of Rs 50 cr, files complaint

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) social media vice president Vijay Tata on Thursday filed a complaint against party leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and MLC Ramesh Gowda at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He, in his, complaint has accused HD Kumaraswamy and Ramesh Gowda of demanding Rs 50 crore from him and issuing life threats to him. In the complaint, he has also requested for security.

In a letter to the police, the complainant Vijay Tata said, "Speaking with Kumaraswamy, Ramesh Gowda....handed me the phone to talk. During this conversation, HD Kumaraswamy mentioned the Channapatna by-election. He said, "This time, you have to pay Rs 50 crore for election expenses, which is necessary for us to win in the Channapatna by-election." Disturbed by Kumaraswamy's words, I immediately replied, Sir, I don't have that much money; I need to calculate my real estate projects..."

"HD Kumaraswamy, the state president of JDS, became angry with my response and threatened, "If you don't prepare Rs 50 crores, I don't know what I will do. If you run a real estate business in Bangalore, it will be difficult for you to live here." While all this was happening, Ramesh Gowda, who was sitting in front of me, insisted that I prepare Rs 50 crore. He added that he was building a temple and a school and requested Rs 5crore for that. He warned, If you don't give this money, you will face problems," Vijay Tata added in the letter.