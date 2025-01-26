Kho Kho World Cup players reject CM Siddaramaiah's cash award, criticise govt

Follow us on Image Source : @SIDDARAMAIAH/X CM Siddaramaiah with Gautham and Chaitra

Two Karnataka players, who were part of the men and women teams that won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, have rejected the cash award of Rs 5 lakh, expressing dissatisfaction with the recognition they received from the state's Siddaramaiah government.

Kho Kho players M K Gautham and Chaitra B felt that the honour was inadequate though Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated them and praised their achievements. According to them, the cash prize would not encourage them to continue in the sport nor would it inspire others to pursue Kho Kho.

They drew a comparison with Maharashtra where the government has announced a Rs 2.25 crore cash reward and government jobs for the players of their winning team. Announcing his decision to reject the award, Gautham said, "We are not insulting the Chief Minister by rejecting the award but we did not get the respect we deserve. Hence we are rejecting it."

He told the media that he has demanded the government to review the matter thoroughly, see how it has been done in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, and then decide. Gautam pointed out that apart from Maharashtra, only Karnataka was the state which has two players.

"These days parents do not let their children play rural games and all the government funds are released for cricket. Even before the last ball is played, people (government) announce it on Twitter about the prize and award," the player said.

On the other hand, Chaitra expressed her disappointment with the government's response. "We are demanding the same amount which is given to the other World Cup players. Like other sportspersons, we too have got medals but we are deprived of the facilities given to sportspersons for various games," she said.

"Just Rs five lakh has been announced... We will not continue with this sport under these circumstances," Chaitra said. She said that when the Chief Minister was apprised of the issue, he replied, "Let's see."

(With inputs from PTI)