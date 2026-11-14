Karnataka: Woman presumed murdered 7 years ago found alive, innocent man spent 2.5 years in jail

A woman in Karnataka's Mandya who had been presumed dead for around seven years was found alive, which has raised questions over lapses in the investigation conducted by the police after an innocent person was jailed for nearly 2.5 years for a murder that never happened.

The woman was identified as Manju, who was a resident of the Pandavapura area in Mandya. In 2019, he got married to her maternal uncle Manjunath. But soon afterwards, she returned home before going missing on July 3, 2019. Later, Manju's father Nagraj filed a complaint at the Pandavapura Police Station, which went dormant in 2021.

Fresh complaint, abduction charges and a murder claim

On August 11, 2021, a fresh complaint was filed by Nagraj, who alleged two men -- identified as Ananthapadmanabha and Gurukumar -- have told him that his daughter was abducted by one named Rajesh before she was murdered by him. They told Nagraj that Manju's body was dumped in the Cauvery river.

Based on this, the police registered a murder case, and re-launched the investigation; however, no body was recovered. Despite this, then-investigating officer (IO) Inspector Prabhakar, who has retired now, arrested Rajesh​ after conducting inspections in Srirangapatna and Madikeri.

He also filed a chargesheet based on informant statements and Rajesh's confession. Rajesh spent roughly 2.5 years in jail before he was released on bail.

'Gave me electric shocks, kicked with boots'

Rajesh was a quarry worker who used to earn Rs 600 daily. After Manju was found alive, he alleged he was framed and tortured simply for lending his phone to a stranger at a bus stand.

"Prabhakar sir did this," Rajesh told reporters. "They detained me illegally for 15 days, gave me electric shocks, and kicked me with boots, demanding I confess, threatening to arrest my sister and brother-in-law."

​Rajesh claimed the police forced him to stage the crime scene in Madikeri and Srirangapatna out of fear. After two years and five months in jail before getting bail, Rajesh said his life was ruined: "People called me a murderer and scolded my parents."

'Was forced into marriage'

Meanwhile, Manju told reporters she never knew Rajesh or about the murder case. She further said that she was forced into the marriage by her father that forced her to run away from house. She later married a man named Nagendra six years ago at Male Mahadeshwara Hills and will appear in court.

"My father married me off against my wishes, so I left with the man I loved," she said, adding she lived in Tamil Nadu before returning to Karnataka and will testify in court to clear the case.

Meanwhile, the police have now ordered an internal probe. "Since an innocent man spent over two years in jail, I have instructed the Deputy SP to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report," SP Dr Shobha Rani stated.

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