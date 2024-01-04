Thursday, January 04, 2024
     
  Karnataka weather update: Yellow alert issued as coastal districts experience rainfall due to low-pressure

Karnataka: A yellow alert has been issued for the coastal region on Thursday, anticipating moderate rains in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu districts.

Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bengaluru: Dark clouds gather in the sky above the Ambedkar Veedhi and Vidhana Soudha buildings.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, the twin coastal districts, received a welcome reprieve from the scorching heat as they experienced moderately good rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Thursday. According to sources from the weather department, the region received 5.5 mm of rainfall, surpassing the normal average of 0.11 mm for the same period.

The formation of a whirlwind at approximately 5.8 km above sea level, triggered by a low-pressure system at sea level, led to widespread rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

While Bantwal and Belthangady taluks in Dakshina Kannada witnessed heavy rainfall, other parts of the district experienced lighter rains.

