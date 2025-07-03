Karnataka to decide on cop's VRS plea after alleged public humiliation by CM Siddaramaiah | Video In his letter, the ASP referred to an incident on April 28 in Belagavi, where he was on stage security duty during a Congress rally led by the Chief Minister against rising prices.

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government is yet to take a final decision on the voluntary retirement request submitted by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) NV Baramani, who cited emotional distress and loss of morale following an alleged public humiliation by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a political rally in April.

Baramani tendered his resignation on June 14, addressing it to the Home Secretary. In his letter, he referred to an incident on April 28 in Belagavi, where he was on stage security duty during a Congress rally led by the Chief Minister against rising prices.

During the event, CM Siddaramaiah, reportedly angry over BJP women workers causing a disruption near the stage, publicly summoned Baramani and, in a moment of visible frustration, raised his hand as if to slap him but stopped short. The moment was captured on video and later widely circulated.

Government initiates damage control efforts

In response to the controversy, Home Minister G Parameshwara and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil reached out to Baramani on behalf of the Chief Minister in an attempt to placate him. According to sources, the government has offered Baramani a posting as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in his home district of Belagavi. Despite this, Baramani has remained firm on his request for VRS.

Home Minister G Parameshwara downplayed the incident, saying, “There’s nothing like that. I’ve spoken to him. We will give him a posting. Look, what matters here is the intention behind the incident. The Honourable CM had no such intention. Both I and Minister H K Patil have explained this to the officer. He will be convinced and will be given a posting.”

ASP Baramani breaks silence

Addressing the matter from Dharwad, Baramani said he had conveyed his feelings to his superiors and the government. “I have always maintained discipline. I have expressed my feelings to my senior officers and the government. My senior officers, the Chief Minister, and the Home Minister have spoken to me about this matter. I am now reporting for duty to resume my regular responsibilities.”

When asked about his next steps, he added, “The government will take a decision on this.” As the government weighs its options, further developments on Baramani’s future posting and the status of his VRS request are awaited.