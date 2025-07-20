Karnataka tax department launches helpline to tackle bribery complaints, traders rally over UPI-linked notices The Karnataka Commercial Taxes Department has launched a helpline to tackle bribery complaints, particularly those linked to UPI-related tax issues. This comes amid reports of officials and middlemen demanding bribes from traders. A traders' protest is being planned for July 25 in response.

Bengaluru:

Amid rising allegations of bribe demands and growing unrest among traders over UPI-linked tax notices, the Karnataka Commercial Taxes Department has launched a dedicated helpline to clamp down on corruption and address grievances. The move comes after reports surfaced, via media and other sources, that certain department officials and middlemen were allegedly seeking bribes in matters related to Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. Traders were reportedly being asked for money either directly by officials or through intermediaries promising "help" in resolving UPI issues.

Zero tolerance for graft, says department

Taking serious note, the department reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and promised strict action against any erring staff. Traders facing such demands have been urged to report incidents on the new helpline: 1800 425 6300, operational from 8 am to 8 pm on working days.

Traders push back, protest likely on July 25

Meanwhile, resentment among small traders is growing. Many are allegedly reverting to cash transactions in protest, citing harassment through tax notices. A protest is reportedly being planned for July 25.

Key concerns:

Alleged bribes linked to UPI tax scrutiny. Traders increasingly avoiding UPI in protest. Calls for central-state coordination on GST enforcement. Helpline launched to restore trust and report misconduct.

Siddaramaiah: GST not a state subject

Responding to the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah distanced the state government from the issue, pointing out that GST falls under the central government’s jurisdiction. "The GST Council functions under the central government. The state is not responsible for these notices. We will speak to the Centre and also with our Commercial Taxes Department," he said in Mysuru.

Shivakumar blames Centre, defends traders

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar echoed the sentiment, blaming the BJP-led Centre for the situation. He alleged that traders with turnovers above Rs 40 lakh, including tender coconut sellers and vegetable vendors, were receiving GST notices due to central policy decisions. "This is the Union government’s achievement," Shivakumar said at a government event, adding that the state would safeguard the interests of small traders.

(With inputs from PTI)