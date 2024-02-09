Karnataka: Siddaramaiah vows to take legal action against BJP's Eshwarappa over 'shoot traitors' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (February 9) said that legal action will be initiated against senior BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa for his remarks demanding a law to shoot “traitors DK Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni”. Siddaramaiah expressed shock if this was the language of a leader belonging to a national party.

What had BJP leader said?

During an event in Davangere on Thursday, Eshwarappa said, "I want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring a law to shoot the two traitors - D K Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni, who want South India to be a separate country."

The BJP leader also dared Congress to expel the “two traitors” from the party “to keep the flocks together somehow”.

Suresh is a Lok Sabha member from Bengaluru Rural constituency and Vinay Kulkarni is Dharwad MLA.

Siddaramaiah reacts

Reacting to the remarks, the Chief Minister said that Eshwarappa does not know the language other than beating and killing.

"We will take legal action against him (Eshwarappa). He says he is trained in the RSS. Is this his training? He says shoot down D K Suresh. Is this the language of a leader belonging to a national party? Should we call them seasoned politicians?” he said.

Suresh, the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, has stoked a row with his recent statement that southern states would be forced to demand for a separate nation if the ‘injustice’ in distribution of funds is not rectified by the Centre.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 'Chalo Delhi': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah decries tax inequality during protest at Jantar Mantar

ALSO READ | Hanuman flag row: Godse's descendants are disturbing peace, says Siddaramaiah amid protests by oppn