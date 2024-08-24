Educated people increasingly becoming casteist, society being divided in name of religion, caste: Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned that inequality will increase as society is being divided in the name of religion and caste and said that it is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly becoming casteist. He was speaking after inaugurating an international symposium "Mahatma Gandhi for the 21st Century" organised at Gandhi Bhavan to commemorate the 75th year of the Gandhi Memorial Fund.

"Due to the caste system, many people were deprived of education, leading to increased inequality. It is a tragedy that educated people are increasingly becoming casteist," Siddaramaiah said. He alleged that "the nurturers of caste inequality killed Mahatma Gandhi."

"Gandhi's ideas and guidance given to society are not limited to the 20th century, they remain relevant even today. Gandhiji celebrated peace, truth, justice, and brotherhood throughout his life. He believed that if the whole world adopts the quality of loving each other, the whole society can be at ease," the CM was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Pointing out that Gandhi believed that nature fulfils our needs but not our greed, Siddaramaiah said as he attributed human "greed" as the reason for environmental disasters happening in Kerala's Wayanad and other parts of the state.

Noting that many educated people follow superstition and "Karma Siddhanta" due to lack of proper scientific education, he said, 850 years ago Basavanna (12th century spiritual leader and also a social reformer) and his followers outrightly rejected the theory of "Karma" (fate).

He lamented that today's educated people still believe in the theory of "Karma".

Jawaharlal Nehru led the country by preparing society in a scientific and rational way, while inclusiveness and non-violence were Gandhi's ways, Siddaramaiah further said and added that work needs to be done to take this to the youth.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Karnataka govt recommends safety measures for doctors after Kolkata rape-murder case shocks nation