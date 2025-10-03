Karnataka shocker: Woman kills 12-year-old daughter, dies by suicide in Shivamogga Police said the woman had been suffering from mental health issues, which allegedly drove her to take the extreme step of killing her daughter and then dying by suicide.

Shivamogga (Karnataka):

A shocking incident came to light in Karnataka's Shivamogga, where a woman allegedly killed her 12-year-old daughter and later took her own life in a murder-suicide case on Friday morning, sending shockwaves across the district. The incident took place at the nursing quarters of McGann Hospital.

According to police, the woman has been identified as 38-year-old Shruti. She reportedly attacked her daughter with an axe on Thursday night, leading to the child’s death. Afterwards, Shruti reportedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan in their residence. Poorvika was a student of Class 6.

Woman had mental health issues

Shruti was married to a lab technician working at McGann Hospital, and the family had been living on the hospital premises. Police said she was suspected to be suffering from mental health issues.

The tragedy came to light when Shruti’s husband returned home on Friday morning after his night shift at the hospital. He found his wife dead and his daughter lying lifeless with injuries to her head. The police were informed immediately, and officers rushed to the spot to begin investigation.

Husband narrates horror

In his statement, the husband told police that on Thursday night around 10.30 pm, Poorvika had called him on the phone. She had expressed concern that her mother was behaving strangely after taking some medicines. Hours later, the incident occurred.

Police officials said prima facie evidence suggests that Shruti killed her daughter before ending her own life. Forensic teams inspected the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident has left the hospital community and local residents in shock. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the double tragedy.