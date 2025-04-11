Karnataka shocker! Man strangles and kills his two kids, dies by suicide, depressed over wife's death The police said that his wife died of a heart attack in September last year. Following this, he apparently fell into depression. The couple got married after they fell in love in 2015.

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old died by suicide, allegedly after killing his two children, the police said on Friday, as he was depressed over the untimely death of his wife. The incident took place on Thursday in the Gandhinagar police station limits, the cops said.

In his suicide note recovered by the police, Uday expressed his love for his wife and stated that he was joining his wife with his children. The morbid incident comes after Uday’s wife died last year.

The police said that his wife died of a heart attack in September last year. Following this, he apparently fell into depression. The couple got married after they fell in love in 2015.

A senior police official said that Uday had contemplated suicide even earlier, but concerns for his children prevented him from taking such an extreme step, a senior police officer said. On Thursday, he allegedly strangled his four-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son and later died by suicide by hanging himself, he said.