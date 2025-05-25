Karnataka: Seven accused in Hanagal gang rape case sent back to custody after celebratory rally sparks outrage Seven accused in the 2024 Hanagal gang rape case were sent back to judicial custody after violating bail conditions by holding a celebratory rally.

New Delhi:

Seven individuals accused in the high-profile 2024 Hanagal gang rape case were remanded back to judicial custody after allegedly flouting bail conditions by organizing a public celebration, according to Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar Srivastava.

The accused, who had been released on bail on May 20, reportedly held a victory rally while travelling from the sub-jail to Akkihalur. Video footage of the event, showing the men celebrating and creating public disorder, was widely circulated on social media. Authorities said the rally disrupted public peace and was in clear defiance of legal norms.

“We have taken the matter seriously. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Hanagal Police Station,” SP Srivastava said, noting that five of the seven men have been re-arrested and presented before a court. The police are in the process of applying for cancellation of their bail.

The original incident occurred in January 2024, when a group of men reportedly forced their way into a lodge room in Hanagal, targeting a couple belonging to different religious communities. The man was allegedly assaulted, and the woman later told police she had been sexually assaulted by multiple attackers. Her statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The brutal assault triggered widespread condemnation and political controversy, with leaders from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticizing the Congress-led state government. Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s silence on the matter and urged law enforcement to act swiftly and independently.

“This is a serious issue. The police must act without bias, and the government must be held accountable for ensuring justice,” Bommai had said at the time.

The seven accused will remain in judicial custody until June 2 as legal proceedings continue. The police have affirmed their commitment to seeking stringent action against any attempts to undermine the legal process.

(ANI inputs)